Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.01.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,237. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.