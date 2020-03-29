IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.29. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

