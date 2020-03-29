IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 78.62%.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.97 on Friday. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

