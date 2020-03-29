IMV (NYSE:IMV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered IMV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered IMV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 124,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

