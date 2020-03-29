Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,850,159.90.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.