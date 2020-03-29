Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INE. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

