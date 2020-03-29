Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 93.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 107.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

IIPR opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

