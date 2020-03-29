International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces $0.55 Semi-Annual Dividend

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 566,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

