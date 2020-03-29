IOST Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Bitrue and BigONE. IOST has a total market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.48 or 0.04888768 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00067003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00037202 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Kucoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, OKEx, Vebitcoin, DDEX, WazirX, Upbit, Bitrue, Bitkub, Bithumb, Kyber Network, CoinZest, Zebpay, Huobi, Hotbit, GOPAX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance, IDEX, ABCC, Coineal, OTCBTC, BitMart, BitMax, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Livecoin, Koinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

