IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 165.64%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

