IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 2,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 165.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

