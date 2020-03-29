Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:JEF opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.