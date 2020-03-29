Jernigan Capital Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Jernigan Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. Jernigan Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 340.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 343,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,487. The stock has a market cap of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

JCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 20,017 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,374.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $661,037 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

