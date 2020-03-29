KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Olin stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.30. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,729,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 79,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

