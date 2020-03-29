Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.38

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and traded as high as $20.91. Kirin shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 15,423 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

