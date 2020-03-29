KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$65.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$25.70 ($18.23) and a 52 week high of A$81.00 ($57.45).
