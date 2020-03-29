KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$65.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$25.70 ($18.23) and a 52 week high of A$81.00 ($57.45).

About KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

