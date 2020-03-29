KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,455,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

