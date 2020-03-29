Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Receives News Impact Score of 0.50

News headlines about Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) have trended neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Komatsu earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of KMTUY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 182,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,504. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

