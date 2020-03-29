Laurentian Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

LB traded down C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 410,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.70.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

