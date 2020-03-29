Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.69. Leju shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 96,983 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Leju alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $233.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.