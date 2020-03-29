LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

LIQT opened at $3.91 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

LIQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

