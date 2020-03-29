Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,594,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 27th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,697,510. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

