Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. 5,749,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,186,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marriott International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,721,000 after acquiring an additional 502,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.