Maverix Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

TSE:MMX opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$7.30. The company has a market cap of $568.85 million and a PE ratio of -50.53.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

