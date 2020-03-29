Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,227 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,925,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,088,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,622,000 after buying an additional 146,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 2,354,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,822. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

