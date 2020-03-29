Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $1.63. Mediwound shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 26,400 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDWD. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

