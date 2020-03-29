Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $497.47

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $497.47 and traded as low as $351.78. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $359.00, with a volume of 355,517 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 457.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 497.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.08%.

In other Merchants Trust news, insider Colin Clark bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

About Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

