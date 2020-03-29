Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.74. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

