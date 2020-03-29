MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

MFA FINL INC/SH has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.1%.

NYSE:MFA opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFA shares. Wedbush lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

