National General Holdings Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
National General has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National General to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
NASDAQ:NGHC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 282,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
National General Company Profile
National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.
