National General Holdings Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

National General has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National General to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:NGHC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 282,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National General will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

