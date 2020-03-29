Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $381.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $357.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,016. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.11. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

