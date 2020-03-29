NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Announces Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

