Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NBO opened at $11.61 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank acquired 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347.24.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

