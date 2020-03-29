North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,092.00

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,092.00 and traded as low as $2,420.00. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $2,460.00, with a volume of 7,718 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,092 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $349.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Company Profile (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.