NULS (NULS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.73 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002645 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, ChaoEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.02543953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00043515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,571,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,494,205 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinBene, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, ChaoEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.