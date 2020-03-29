One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. One Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on One Group Hospitality from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

