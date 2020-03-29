One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. One Stop Systems updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $1.51 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

