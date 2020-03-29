One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. One Stop Systems updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $1.51 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Earnings History for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.