OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $433,987.46 and $18,962.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00056186 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

