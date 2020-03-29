Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $357.62 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Pacific Ethanol Company Profile
