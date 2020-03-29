Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $357.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

