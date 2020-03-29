Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

