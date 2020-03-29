Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,087. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

