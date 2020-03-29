Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TSE PZA opened at C$7.60 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $187.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

