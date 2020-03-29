Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $7.26. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 147,587 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.19%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

