Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and traded as low as $14.87. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 9,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.82 million and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

