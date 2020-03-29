Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Posts Earnings Results

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRVL opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.