Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 422,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,000. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

