Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 15th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. 915,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,213. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.