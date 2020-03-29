Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $5,581,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,964,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 630,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RYN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.