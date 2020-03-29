Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 15th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,254 shares of company stock worth $3,533,269 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

