Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

