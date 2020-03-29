Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,042,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

